Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $102.65. 123,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

