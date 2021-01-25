Affiance Financial LLC Sells 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

