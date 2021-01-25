Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ABN Amro downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

