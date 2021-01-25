AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

BOS opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$485.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.14. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.96.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

