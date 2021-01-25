Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

