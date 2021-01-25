Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

