Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,860.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

