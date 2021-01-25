American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of American Express worth $76,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in American Express by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

AXP traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. 61,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

