American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.80. American Lithium shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1,540,200 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

