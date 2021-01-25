AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

