Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. 24,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Huntsman by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,211,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 2,520.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

