Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $310.50

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 173.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,129. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

