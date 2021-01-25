Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

