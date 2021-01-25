Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) PT at GBX 356

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.78 ($4.70).

WG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,518 shares of company stock worth $1,331,942.

WG traded down GBX 14.90 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.80 ($3.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

