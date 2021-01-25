Analyzing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93%

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.84%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.97 $116.43 million $3.28 10.79 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.57 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

