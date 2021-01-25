Analyzing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.43 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 18.92 $8.38 million $1.77 27.76

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.