Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

