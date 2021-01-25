Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Capitalization Hits $11.92 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00006013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

