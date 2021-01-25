AS Roma Fan Token Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00011545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $2.99 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

