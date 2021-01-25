ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $474.25.

ASML opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 23.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

