ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,303.60 ($69.29).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,788 ($62.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,765.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,572. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

