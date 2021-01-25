AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

AutoCanada stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. AutoCanada has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

