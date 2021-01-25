Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $105,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $295.55. 21,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,843. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 155.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

