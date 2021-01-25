Autoliv (ALV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALV opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

