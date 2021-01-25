Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.51-5.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.51-5.74 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

