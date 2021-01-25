Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Aviva alerts:

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.