Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

