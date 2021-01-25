B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.42.

TSE:BTO opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

