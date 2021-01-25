Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.39. 2,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,457. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $209,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

