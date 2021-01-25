Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

BANC stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a PE ratio of -94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

