Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

BANR opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

