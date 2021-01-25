Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.41. Bakkavor Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.40 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £472.23 million and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

