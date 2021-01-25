Beetle Coin Price Up 37.6% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $338,256.44 and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,099,871 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

