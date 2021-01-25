Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Trading Up 42.9%

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)’s share price was up 42.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 198,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 55,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.