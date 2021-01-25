Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

AIR opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.74.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

