B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 84223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

