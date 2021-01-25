BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 1st

BigCommerce’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 1st. BigCommerce had issued 9,019,565 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $216,469,560 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

