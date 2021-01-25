Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.80 and last traded at $140.17, with a volume of 1974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.75.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.