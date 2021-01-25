Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.17.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.