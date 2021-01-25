Bitex Global XBX Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (XBX)

Bitex Global XBX Coin (CURRENCY:XBX) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitex Global XBX Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitex Global XBX Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $4.00 worth of Bitex Global XBX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitex Global XBX Coin has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Bitex Global XBX Coin Coin Profile

Bitex Global XBX Coin is a coin. Bitex Global XBX Coin’s total supply is 298,021,513 coins and its circulating supply is 198,673,058 coins. The official website for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitex.global . Bitex Global XBX Coin’s official message board is bitexpay.cards/bitex-news . Bitex Global XBX Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitex Global XBX Coin is /r/BITEXGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “BITEX aims to provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform to promote efficient growth across multiple continents, focusing predominantly on Asia. Bitex’s crypto-banking services include: Customer care, user experience and governance that is localized;An ERC-20 compatible digital wallet for securely storing a customer’s cryptocurrency balances on a personal mobile device; The ability for using the mobile wallet with a virtual debit card for payments, exchanges and transfers;Currency exchanges between the G20 fiat currencies and various popular cryptocurrencies;Various Point of Sale solutions (both hardware and software based) for merchants to accept payments in their local currency from consumers;”

