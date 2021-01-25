BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Stock Price Up 26.5%

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price rose 26.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.15 and last traded at C$22.59. Approximately 4,541,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,739,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.86.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.21.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,303 shares of company stock worth $4,051,877.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

