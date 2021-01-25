BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $48,004.81 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,271,540 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

