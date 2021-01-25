Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Reaches $0.0572 on Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $3,966.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

