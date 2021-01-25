Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.47. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 987 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 63.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

