Blue Water Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 25th (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Blue Water Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 25th. Blue Water Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BLUWU opened at $10.70 on Monday. Blue Water Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

