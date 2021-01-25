BMO Capital Markets Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $240.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $217.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

