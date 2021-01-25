Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.55

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,498,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

