Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.55

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,498,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
