Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

BOXL opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

