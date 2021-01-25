bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

