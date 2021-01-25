Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Target Price at $41.14

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

